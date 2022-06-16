Gwinnett County will host another household hazardous waste collection day July 16.
From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources will again direct a line of cars through the parking lot of Gwinnett County Fairgrounds to collect items from county residents.
“Our Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day marks one of our most popular events of the year,” said Schelly Marlatt, Executive Director for Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful. “In keeping with that popularity, which means we have to process a lot of cars in a short amount of time. To make this Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day as easy as possible for our participants, we need about 40 volunteers ready to help direct traffic, haul items from the trunks and backseats of our neighbors’ cars and deliver them to their appropriate stations, break down boxes and more. The proverb ‘many hands make light work’ is so true. It’s an excellent opportunity to get up early, get outside, meet the neighbors and do some good – all before lunchtime.”
Marlatt encourages interested individuals and groups to visit Volunteer Gwinnett. As for participants at the event, attendees are permitted to bring up to five containers of household waste. Containers must be the size of a copy paper box or laundry basket, and – since they cannot be returned once removed from the car – disposable containers are recommended.
Acceptable items for collection include:
•Aerosol/spray pesticides
•Automotive products (engine degreaser, brake fluid, transmission fluid, antifreeze, etc.)
•Cleaners, corrosives, spot removers, acids and bases
•Aerosol/spray paint
•Auto batteries
•Batteries (household and rechargeable)
•Chlorinated solvents
•Cooking oil and grease
•Fire extinguishers
•Flammables (lighter fluid and waste fuels (kerosene, gasoline, diesel fuel, etc.)
•Fluorescent bulbs and ballasts
•Insecticides
•Latex and water-based paints
•Lawn care products
•Mercury
•Mercury salts and elemental mercury thermometers
•Oil based paint and stains
•Oxidizers
•Pesticides
•Poisons
•Propane cylinders
•Solvents and varnishes
•Thermostats and other mercury containing items
•Thinners and paint strippers
•Weed killer
•Wood preservatives
Items that will not be collected include ammunition, radioactive waste, pharmaceuticals and biomedical/biohazard waste. Volunteers are asked to report at 7 a.m. on the day of the event. Questions about July’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day can be directed to program coordinator Stephanie Marquardt at 770.822.5187 or gwinnettcb@gwinnettcb.org. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds is located at 2405 Sugarloaf Pkwy in Lawrenceville.
