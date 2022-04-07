As part of the “partnership for the planet” that’s been celebrated world-round since 1970, Gwinnett County will host its annual Earth Day recycling event Saturday, April 23 at Coolray Field.
Citizens, from their vehicles, can drop off no longer needed items like tires, oil-based and latex paint, electronics, clothing and sneakers in the stadium parking lot between 9 a.m. and noon.
Representing a joint effort by Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and Gwinnett County Solid Waste, the Earth Day recycling event will also collect paper for secure shredding. The purpose of the event is to keep hard-to-recycle items out of area landfills.
“We had more than a thousand cars come through our Earth Day recycling event last year,” said Executive Director of Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Schelly Marlatt. “And based on the outstanding success of our Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day event in February, we’re going to need some dedicated volunteers to help us keep the line running smoothly from start to finish of this event. It’s an excellent opportunity for high school athletes and club members to earn community service hours, and for older scouts to earn badges. Not restricted to teenagers alone, this Global Day of Action is a chance for our neighbors to give back to the community and spend time with other people who share their concern for the environment. We’ve had entire families sign up to volunteer as their way of celebrating Earth Day.”
During the 2021 Earth Day event, over the course of just three hours, Gwinnett County employees and 28 volunteers processed 1,115 vehicles, collecting 4,850 gallons of latex paint, 86 gallons of oil-based paint and 147 gallons of aerosol paint. They also shredded 14.72 tons of paper and collected six tons of tires and 18.963 tons of electronics. For those who plan to participate in Earth Day 2022, Marlatt suggests they start prepping by gathering their items now. Throughout the event, the following items will be collected:
•Paper for secure shredding (limit to five copier paper boxes per vehicle)
•Electronics (Recycling is free except for TVs, monitors and printers – $15 cash fee per monitor or TV; $5 cash fee per printer; projection/console TVs are $35 cash fee)
•Oil-based and latex paint (Limit to 10 gallons per vehicle; cans must contain 25% wet paint)
•Tires (Limit to eight tires per vehicle; no dealer tires)
•Clothing and sneakers
Coolray Field is located at 2500 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville. To register as a volunteer for Gwinnett County’s Earth Day recycling event, visit the Volunteer Gwinnett page under the employment tab at www.GwinnettCounty.com. For more information, visit www.gwinnettcb.org. Direct questions to gwinnettcb@gwinnettcb.org or 770-822-5187.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.