Annandale Village was the recipient of a $185,000 donation from Tidal Wave Auto Spa’s annual Charity Day, held at all Tidal Wave locations nationwide recently.
Tidal Wave’s annual Charity Day event sees 100 percent of its proceeds donated to charitable organizations, with each location selecting a local charity to receive 50 percent of its daily proceeds. The remaining 50 percent is donated to Annandale, a Suwanee-based nonprofit providing progressive life assistance for adults with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries.
