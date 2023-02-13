Jackson County Habitat for Humanity is hosting its annual fundraiser on March 3 at 7 p.m. at the Braselton Civic Center. The fundraiser is called “Ante Up,” and will include a casino night of fun and games, along with food.
Tickets are $50 per person.
Proceeds from this event directly benefit the local Habitat for Humanity chapter here in Jackson County. Habitat’s goal is to provide affordable housing for our workforce in Jackson County and make critical repairs for those in need.
The Braselton Civic Center is located at 27 E. Lake Dr., in downtown Braselton.
