Hall County's Ag Extension office continues to provide agricultural services to local citizens and has seen an uptick in requests during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With many citizens now working from home, staff has experienced a substantial increase in requests for advice and guidance related to home gardening and the raising and care of animals, Hall County leaders said in a news release.
"Like everyone else, we've had to adapt to these uncertain times. We now offer many of our services online or by phone. Our youth educational programs, which serve ages 9 to 19, have gone virtual as well," said Judy Tilford, County Extension Coordinator and 4-H Youth Development Agent. "We know parents are often looking for constructive, educational activities for their children, and we have a plethora of valuable resources, including STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities and courses on leadership and civic engagement."
The University of Georgia Extension Hall County is split into three departments: Agriculture and Natural Resources, Family and Consumer Sciences and 4-H Youth Development.
For information on the many services offered by UGA Extension Hall County, visit the department's website.
Citizens can also call the office during normal business hours. The Agriculture and Family and Consumer Sciences office can be reached at 770-535-8293, and the 4-H office at 770-535-8291.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.