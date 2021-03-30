The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce Beautification Committee is seeking nominations for the 2021 Residential Beautification Award from various sections of Gainesville-Hall County. Award nominations are made by neighbors and friends and selected by members of the Chamber's Beautification Committee.
"Since 1994, the Greater Hall Chamber has recognized and promoted homeowners that are helping beautify our community," said Robin Halstead, Vice President of Community Development, Greater Hall Chamber. "Along with our annual Business Beautification Awards, this residential initiative helps promote the importance of landscape enhancements and recognize those that are making a difference."
2021 Residential Beautification Awards will be presented in late spring, and the deadline for nominations is May 1.
For more information on Residential or Business Beautification Awards, contact Robin Halstead, Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce, at 770-532-6206 or rhalstead@ghcc.com.
