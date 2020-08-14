The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce has cancelled its 112th Annual Meeting and Gala amid COVID-19 concerns. The event had been scheduled for Sept. 10.
Chamber leaders are planning a "Celebration and Awards Meeting" for early October, which will be held virtually.
The October event will be conducted by Greater Hall Chamber chairman of the board, Brian Rochester, Rochester & Associates; and Kit Dunlap, president and CEO of the Chamber.
The Celebration and Awards Meeting will include an overview of the year's success and announcements of the 2019-20 Business Awards including Small and Family Businesses of the Year, Community Service Award, Distinguished Citizen Award, W.G. Mealor Chairman's Award and Silver Shovel Awards.
"During this season of challenges, the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce remains dedicated to supporting an aggressive business environment and making a positive contribution to the community by serving as a resource for information and a voice for business," Chamber leaders said in an announcement. "The Chamber continues to provide leadership and programs to help businesses thrive and citizens enjoy a spectacular quality of life."
More details on the Chamber's Celebration and Awards Meeting will come at a later date.
For more information, visit www.ghcc.com/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.