The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Industry of the Year Awards were presented recently at the 12th Annual Industry Appreciation Luncheon.
The awards program honors area existing industry leaders based on economic impact, workforce excellence and corporate responsibility.
Award recipients were:
- Ranger Manufacturing — Small Employer Category (1-50 employees)
- Wilheit Packaging — Medium Employer Category (51-200 employees)
- Hydro — Large Employer Category (201+ employees)
- Murray Plastics — Workforce Development Recognition
- ALBAform — Safety Performance Recognition
- Conditioned Air Systems — Corporate Responsibility Recognition
- Glo-Crest Diary/Mountain Fresh Creamery — Environmental Responsibility Recognition
"The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce and the Gainesville-Hall County Economic Development Council continue to focus on the importance of existing industry in Gainesville-Hall County, and business remains strong," according to a news release. "Gainesville-Hall County is home to more than 320 manufacturing and processing concerns, and 50 international company locations representing 15 foreign countries. The 2020 fiscal year summary included 13 new and expanded businesses in Gainesville-Hall County adding 785 jobs and $267 million in capital investment. Since 2015, 112 new and expanded businesses have announced 5,600 jobs and $1.4 billion in capital investment."
The keynote speaker for the event was Greg Dozier, Commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia. The event was held at Lanier Technical College.
