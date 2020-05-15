The Greater Hall Chamber's 112th annual meeting and gala is planned for Thursday, Sept. 10, at the Chattahoochee Country Club in Gainesville.
The evening begins at 6 p.m. with an outdoor reception. A dinner program begins at 7 p.m. with an overview of the year's success and annual award presentations including the 2019-20 Small Business of the Year, Family Business of the Year, the Distinguished Citizen of the Year, the Community Service Award and the prestigious W.G. Mealor Chairman's Award.
To make an award nomination, contact Amanda Lewis, 770-532-6206 ext. 111 or email alewis@ghcc.com.
The program and awards will be presented by chamber chair of the board Brian Rochester, Rochester & Associates, chair-elect Geoff Lee, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, and Kit Dunlap, president and CEO of the Greater Hall Chamber.
Sponsorships are available. For more info, contact Mandy Lathem, 770-532-6206 ext. 115 or email mlathem@ghcc.com.
