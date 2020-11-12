The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce plans its annual Eggs and Issues Breakfast on Thursday, Dec. 10, from 7:30-9:30 a.m. at Lanier Tech College, Ramsey Conference Center.
In person attendance for the event is sold out. Virtual attendance via Zoom is available. Reservations are required. Eggs and Issues will feature the Hall County legislative delegation for the Georgia House of Representatives and State Senate:
- Butch Miller, State Senator, 49th District
- Lee Hawkins, State Representative, 27th District
- Matt Dubnik, State Representative, 29th District
- Emory Dunahoo, Jr., State Representative, 30th District
- Timothy Barr, State Representative, 103rd District
"The Greater Hall Chamber is pleased to host the Eggs and Issues Breakfast again at Lanier Technical College," said Kit Dunlap, President & CEO, Greater Hall Chamber. "We are proud to have 100% participation from the Hall County State Delegation at this event. This forum will help us identify and better understand the issues, as well as have an understanding of our legislators' positions on important issues."
Eggs and Issues is sponsored by Jackson EMC and is open to the public.
For Chamber members, the cost is $20 for individuals or $50 per company. For non-Chamber members, the cost is $40 per individual.
Register online at https://www.ghcc.com/about/events/#id=1007&cid=117&wid=1001&type=Cal.
