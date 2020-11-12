The Greater Hall Chamber's 12th annual Industry Appreciation Luncheon is Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m. at Lanier Technical College.
This event includes awards honoring area existing industries.
The 2020 Industry Appreciation Luncheon in person attendance is sold out, but will be offered at no charge via Zoom at 11:30 a.m. The industry appreciation keynote speaker is Greg Dozier, commissioner, Technical College System, who oversees 23 Technical Colleges across the state with total enrollment of 143,750 for 2020, including 6,660 for Lanier Technical College.
To register, visit https://www.ghcc.com/about/events/#id=920&cid=117&wid=1001&type=Cal.
Area industries are nominated for the awards based on economic impact, corporate responsibility and workforce excellence. 2020 Industry of the Year Awards will be presented in three categories based on number of employees (large, medium, small).
