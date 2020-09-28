The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce will host its 112th Annual Meeting and Gala virtually this year.
The Gala Celebration and Awards Premier will launch Thursday, Oct. 8. Two viewings are planned, one at noon and the other at 7 p.m. The event will be held via YouTube on the chamber's website.
Awards will be presented, along with highlights from the year.
"With the uncertainty of COVID-19, we decided to present the Annual Meeting & Awards virtually," said Kit Dunlap, President and CEO of the Greater Hall Chamber. "Protecting the health and wellness of our chamber members and the community is of utmost importance. We were able to enlist seasoned videographer AJ Parker and the outstanding tech and multi-media staff at Lakewood Baptist to produce the event video. Though challenging, this new approach became a fun project, and the outcome is an informative and entertaining virtual program. Tune in on October 8 to see and hear from our outstanding award recipients."
To view on October 8 (noon or 7 p.m.), visit the chamber's homepage at www.GreaterHallChamber.com where the YouTube video will premier.
