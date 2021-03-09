The Greater Hall Chamber's Agribusiness Awards Program, coordinated by the Chamber and the Hall County Farm Bureau, will be presented at a breakfast program on Wednesday, April 28, at 7:30 a.m. at the Shed at Jaemor, located at 5340 Cornelia Hwy. in Alto. The complimentary breakfast and awards program is open to the public and presented by Jackson EMC. Reservations required.
Award categories include:
•Friend of Agribusiness - An individual who has consistently promoted agribusiness and agriculture in Hall County.
•Outstanding Agribusiness - A member of the agribusiness community who demonstrates significant presence and progress in this area.
•Farmer of the Year - A person who has made significant contributions to agribusiness and community services.
•Ag Hall of Fame - Presented to individual(s) each year (living or deceased) in recognition of sustained contributions to Hall County agriculture and agribusiness.
To make a nomination, visit https://www.ghcc.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/AgriBusiness-Nominations-2021.pdf. Nominations will be accepted through April 1.
For more information, contact the Hall County Farm Bureau at 770-536-3461, or email www.greaterhallchamber.com.
