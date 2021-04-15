The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce will host a Virtual Transportation Forum on Tuesday, May 4, from 10-11 a.m.
This virtual meeting will be held via Zoom and registration is required. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMkdOysrTwpEtyTw02PSwiCdLhAtqofzbSu.
The forum features Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) Commissioner Russell McMurry and Kelvin Mullins, GDOT District 1 Engineer, along with officials from the City of Gainesville and Hall County. The forum is free, open to the public, and sponsored by Rochester & Associates and Pinnacle Bank.
"Our annual transportation forum offers the community the opportunity to hear first-hand about area projects and upcoming plans," said Kit Dunlap, President & CEO of the Greater Hall Chamber. "The Chamber is opening the program to the public, and I encourage all to tune in and get up to date transportation information."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.