Hall County Parks & Leisure plans Art in the Park, a free event highlighting Hall County’s latest public art installation, on May 7.
The event will be held from 6-9 p.m. at Laurel Park and will feature live music, food and drink trucks, and a pop-up art shop with original artwork for purchase under $100.
The event will also feature Hammock Hollow, an interactive art installation paying homage to the boating and sailing history of Lake Lanier. Hammock Hollow combines seats made from recycled sailcloths with a whimsical, wavy design, according to a Hall County news release. The structure also includes additional hooks so individuals can attach their own personal hammocks.
A ribbon cutting for Hammock Hollow will be held during the event, which is free to attend.
Art in the Park is a collaborative event hosted by Vision 2030 Public Art and Hall County Parks & Leisure.
Laurel Park is located at 3100 Cleveland Highway in Gainesville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.