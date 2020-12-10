Hall County Parks & Leisure is in the process of creating a master plan that will guide the future of one of Healan’s-Head’s Mill.
The public can submit feedback throughout the month of December. Citizens wishing to see the presentation and give feedback in-person may attend a community meeting at the East Hall Community Center on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. (Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are encouraged.)
“We are also offering citizens the chance to view the presentation remotely, at their leisure. We’ve created a video for citizens to watch on their computers, tablets or smart phones that will provide them with all the necessary information, including ways to connect with Parks & Leisure staff to give us your valuable feedback,” said Mike Little, Hall County Parks & Leisure Services Director.
Healan’s-Head’s Mill was purchased by Hall County in 2003 using grant funding, and the process soon began to restore the pre-Civil War structure with the help of a group of interested citizens known as The Friends of Healan’s-Head’s Mill.
As part of the restoration plans, the mill was stabilized in 2017 and additional land was purchased in 2018 to complete Hall County’s long-term vision for the project. Crews are currently working on the next phase of the project, which includes renovating the mill’s interior.
Future plans include the opening of a Visitor’s and Heritage Center near the mill along Hwy. 365.
