Joining friends to share drinks and several small plates is a growing trend in our area. One of the newest restaurants to offer that concept is Harvest Kitchen in Gainesville. Co-owners Julia Still and Myles Willman, who met through an Adventures in Missions missionary journey, gathered inspiration from several countries and cultures around the world. Taking a snapshot from their time in Mijas, Spain, they’ve brought forth their vision of a slower-paced, communal gathering venue serving Spanish style tapas.
Bravely opening during the pandemic, they decided against a carry-out only venue, instead relying on their catering background and creative whimsy to set their menu. Some of the Spanish tapas item available are Spanish Paella, saffron-seasoned rice with mussels, chicken, shrimp and chorizo ($26), Jamon Y Queso Croquettes, ham and cheese croquettes ($10) and Patatas Bravas—deep fried potato cubes with a spicy sauce and garlic aioli ($8).
The evening my dining companion and I visited to sample the menu, I had hoped to sit outside in their al fresco dining space, but it was uncomfortably hot and humid, so we sat inside. The hostess took us to a table for two and asked if we were familiar with the menu. Since this was our first visit we let her lead the way with suggestions.
She suggested their popular Seafood Croquettes, the Paparruchas and their seasonal Burrata dish. We went along and also ordered the Gambas Pil-Pil shrimp dish. For drinks, we ordered a classic Spanish Red Sangria. The Sangrias ($7) were a flavorful red wine mixed with fruit. For those who prefer white wine, they stock that also. Other Spanish and Domestic wines are offered as well as draft beer, Mimosas, Prosecco and Spanish Calimocho.
The Seafood Croquettes ($14) were a combination of pureed potato, lobster and crabmeat, formed into large, deep-fried ovals served with a tasty garlic aioli sauce and topped with flaked Parmesan cheese. The seafood and potatoes blended well in this crunchy orb and this was a satisfying plate to share. Next came the Paparruchas ($10), crispy potato cubes covered in a creamy Parmesan sauce and sprinkled with bacon and green onion. Similar to a loaded baked potato made with crunchy potato cubes.
The Gambas Pil-Pil ($16) was a smallish serving of garlic and herb flavored shrimp. Slices of crusty baguette are on the side for dipping in the sauce. This dish seemed to scream for additional heat or garlic by my taste, but others may disagree.
To round out our savory samples, the seasonal Burrata plate ($22) arrived. Today’s special was a generous serving of fresh Burrata cheese, drizzled with Pesto sauce and Balsamic vinegar, set atop a beautiful bed of arugula and fresh tomatoes. If you haven’t had Burrata cheese before, it can be described as a globe of fresh mozzarella cheese with a secret pocket of cream-filled deliciousness inside. When you slice into the cheese that creamy center oozes out. Luckily they serve lots of toasted peasant bread slices with this dish to capture that creamy goodness.
Before ending our meal we decided to try one of the desserts, the Honey Pies ($10/2) and coffee. The coffee is freshly brewed in a French Press brought to the table. The two delightful Honey Pies were sweet bites of creamy custard in a pie shell topped with whipped cream and drizzled with honey. A nice ending to our meal that didn’t overpower.
I would like to return soon to sample their ample Brunch Menu served on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with an assortment of items ranging from French Toast to Shrimp and Grits and Table Steak and Eggs. Prosciutto Benedict or the ever popular Avocado Toast also sound like a winner.
ABOUT RESTAURANT
Harvest Kitchen is located at 606 S. Enota Dr. NE, Suite O, Gainesville, Georgia, 30501. Telephone (470) 892-6918. Website: www.harvestcateringco.com Menus available online. Hours are Thursday and Friday-11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Brunch is available Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Inside and outside seating. Online ordering is available from tapas menu. No online ordering for brunch. No reservations accepted. Payment is debit or credit card only.
