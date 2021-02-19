The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce plans its fourth annual Healthy Hall Awards of Excellence.
The event spotlights those in the healthcare industry making a significant impact on local quality of life through excellence in health and wellness, Chamber leaders said.
Healthy Hall Award recipients will be recognized at a virtual awards program on Tuesday, March 2, at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. The event will be presented by Northeast Georgia Health System.
Awards will be presented in the following categories:
- Advanced Practice Provider
- Corporate Achievement
- Visionary Leader
- Community Impact
- Healthcare Education
- Achievement in Behavioral Health
- Healthcare Worker of the Year
- Nurse of the Year
- Dentist of the Year
- Physician of the Year
- Lifetime Achievement Award
There's no charge to attend the event. Register to attend via Zoom at https://www.ghcc.com/about/events/#id=980&cid=117&wid=1001&type=Cal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.