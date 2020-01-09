The Hoschton Heritage Arts Council and Heart and Soul Open Studio will host calligrapher instructor Maria Turk's Flourishing and Hearts Class on Saturday, Jan. 11. The program will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The fee is $45 and includes supplies. No experience is necessary.
It will be held at the former West Jackson Primary School, 4825 Hwy. 53, Hoschton.
To register, contact Sylvia Schurr at 706-684-0280.
There is a 12-person limit for this class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.