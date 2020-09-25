The Jackson County Historic Courthouse has a new exhibit "Route to Power." The new exhibit features documents covering over 100 years of voter history in Jackson County.
Among the highlights are 100 voter books covering 124 years, along with records of how votes were tallied, different forms of recording those votes over the years and many of the required records kept on running for office.
"Of particular interest, because this is the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote, are the books from 1918-1922," according to a news release. "The ladies were registering during that time frame in anticipation of the first time they could exercise their right to vote. Our books show that no women registered before 1916, but we have lists of those who registered from 1918-21 so come and see if your grandma or mom or Aunt Sue are among the first voting ladies of Jackson County.
"Those old voter registration books are generally divided into the Georgia Militia Districts (GMD) and we know the names, occupations and districts where folks lived. Each Jackson County voter district had its own registration book with some districts having two, one for the ‘colored’ and one for the white men," the press release continued. "African American men got the right to vote in 1867 after the War Between the States and the African American men took that right seriously. Two African American men who registered in 1900, one stating his age as 100 and the other stating his age a 110 are to be admired for exercising their right even at those great ages. Harry Camp (actually 106) registered to vote in August of that year, but passed away before the election could be held."
Part of these books and more will be incorporated into the display of voter history in Jackson County during the month of October and November. The public is invited to view at their leisure during regular hours, Mondays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
