Jackson County ran a “Paupers Farm,” a residence for those in need years ago.
On Sunday, Nov. 17, Margaret Holifield will "tell the fascinating story of those poor unfortunates, and of the place they are buried, at the Jackson County Historical Society’s fall meeting," organizers state.
The meeting will be held at the Jackson County Historic Courthouse at 2:30 p.m.
Refreshments will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.