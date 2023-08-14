The Holder family reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Hoschton Church of God Gym at 8187 Pendergrass Rd, Hoschton, near the intersection of Hwy. 332 and Hwy. 53.
Doors will be open at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m.
“Please bring your favorite dishes,” organizers said.
For more information, call Kathy (Holder) Puckett at 770-533-0941.
