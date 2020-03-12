The City of Hoschton is accepting donation items for tornado relief efforts in Nashville, Tenn.
Items needed include: personal hygiene items, bleach, trash bags, gloves, box cutters, baby and toddler clothes, formula, underwear, bras, flashlights, batteries, baby food and heavy-duty tarps.
Donations can be dropped of at the Hoschton City Hall, 79 City Sq.
The deadline is March 25.
For more information on donations and volunteering, visit www.hon.org or follow Hands On Nashville’s Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.