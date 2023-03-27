Hoschton-area resident Kellen Ann has written a book, Wag More!, which launched last week.
According to Ann, the book discusses how her life has been “profoundly impacted by the unconditional love and lessons” of her three pugs.
Born in Chicago and spending most of her adult life in California, Ann graduated from CSU Sacramento with degrees in Art and Economics and worked in real estate before opening her own card business. She moved to the Hoschton area in 2021. In Wag More!, Ann shares life lessons learned from a “grumble” — a term defined in the book — which is essentially how she chose to work with her own demons, according to a press release.
“She believes that the silly, smushy-faced, snorkely creatures she's been surrounded by for years have taught her more than any expensive therapy ever could,” the press release said. “The book is filled with stories about how these furry friends can bring joy and peace into our lives if we just pay attention.”
Ann added, “I want people to see themselves in my story and know they aren't alone in their struggles or triumphs. I want them to take away something positive — whether it's a laugh or some added peace — It is always good to know that you are not alone whatever your struggles may be."
The book is available on Amazon.
