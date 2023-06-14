Hoschton author Kristofor Hellmeister has announced a book signing June 25 from noon to 3 p.m. at Flea Antique in Braselton.
He’ll be signing copies of his six books, including his newest novel, Academy of Breath and Fire. Hellmeister’s work ranges from dystopian to historical fiction to dark academia.
