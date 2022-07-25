Hoschton Baptist Church will host its second-annual Freedom Car Show Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event is free to attend and early car show registrants receive a free lunch delivered to their car showing area.
Updated: July 25, 2022 @ 4:21 pm
Hoschton Baptist Church will host its second-annual Freedom Car Show Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event is free to attend and early car show registrants receive a free lunch delivered to their car showing area.
The event will include a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and awards.
“There will be prizes, awards, food and more — fun for the whole family,” organizers said.
For more information or to register, message Hoschton Baptist Church through its Facebook page.
Hoschton Baptist Church is located at 380 Sam Freeman Rd., Hoschton.
