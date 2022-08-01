The Hoschton Fall Festival — billed as the largest festival in Jackson County — is set for Oct. 7-9 in downtown Hoschton. The is the 48th year the city has hosted the event.
The festival is expected to draw more than 30,000 people. Parking is free.
Updated: August 1, 2022 @ 7:26 pm
The event will include a parade on Oct. 8 at 10 a.m., a large kids' area, Kids’ Zone, over 200 vendors and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. The Fly Betty Band will play Oct. 7 from 5-8 p.m., followed by Chainsaw Hunnie from 8-10 p.m. On Oct. 8, Steelin’ the Show will play from 6-8 p.m., followed by Smoky Jones and the 3 Dollar Pistols from 8-10 p.m.
