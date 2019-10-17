Hoschton's annual fall festival is coming up Oct. 18-20.
Hours are: Oct. 18 from 3-10 p.m.; Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A number of activities are planned including a barbecue contest, chainsaw man, parade featuring the Shriners, "kiss a llama," nightly concerts, kids' zone, petting zoo, car show, glass harpist, bull riding, bingo in Hosch Hall, live football on a big screen, live production inside the train depot, photo booth and a tiger show. Back in Time will perform Oct. 18 from 7-10 p.m. Pickup Line will perform Oct. 19 from 6-7:30 p.m. followed by Love Nation from 8-10 p.m.
ATMs will be available.
There is a free shuttle service.
For more information, visit CityofHoschton.com.
