Depot and Water Tower

The City of Hoschton will host a “history harvest” on March 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hoschton Train Depot to digitize any old photographs, documents, letters, diaries and videos that Hoschton residents may have.

“Don’t let our history fade away,” organizers said.

