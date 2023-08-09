Dale Nicholson

Dale Nicholson

 Submitted

Hoschton resident Dale Nicholson has been included in Marquis Who’s Who, according to a press release from the organization. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value.

Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.