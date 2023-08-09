Hoschton resident Dale Nicholson has been included in Marquis Who’s Who, according to a press release from the organization. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value.
Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.
Drawing on years of professional experience, Nicholson currently owns the The D.I. Nicholson Group, Inc., which specializes in business development and sales channel effectiveness initiatives. Prior to this role, he worked as the director of market sensing and planning for AT&T Government Markets, where he maintained responsibility for the development of market segment plans for state, local, and tribal governments. Similarly, Nicholson worked for AT&T Business Markets as a sales manager and regional opportunity analysis manager, and Southern Bell Telephone, through which he served as a telephone technician, communications consultant, industry sales manager and market manager.
During the early stages of his career, Nicholson served as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps. with combat service in Vietnam. Outside of his work, he has contributed to his community through numerous organizations, including National Governors Association, the Atlanta Colt Youth Association, the Dekalb County Parks and Recreation, the Junior Achievement of Broward County, the local chapter of the American Red Cross, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Broward County Veterans Council. To remain abreast of changes in the field, Nicholson aligns himself with the Association of College and University Telecommunications Administrators, the Information Technology Association of America, the National Association of State Information Resource Executives, and the National Association of State Telecommunications Directors.
Nicholson holds a Bachelor of Science in business management and a Master of Science in human resource management from Nova Southeastern University, as well as a Mini MBA in general management from The Wharton School. Over the years, he has authored “The Nicholson Family History: Isle of Skye, Scotland to Wilmington, NC, USA 1802” and has been honored for his work several times beginning in 1975 when selected for inclusion as Outstanding Young Men of America. In addition to being included in Who’s Who in Executives & Professionals and Who’s Who in Sales & Marketing, he received the Governor’s Medal from the State of Georgia, and the Centurion Award from the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce. While his career has been filled with highlights, he takes the most pride in his final years working in Washington, DC, and receiving the Honorary Texan Award from Governor Ann Richards, according to the press release.
“In the coming years, Mr. Nicholson aims to experience the continued growth and success of his career,” the press release stated.
Nicholson and his wife moved to Hoschton five years ago and reside in the River’s Edge subdivision.
