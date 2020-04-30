Gary Ousley was born in the middle of the Great Depression, but says the current impact of the virus has been "terrible."
"It's messed up everything," Ousley said, noting that he stays in his Hoschton home while his daughter goes out to get take-out food for him to eat.
Ousley's perspective about today's events are especially sharp given all the trials and triumphs he's seen in his long life, including having spent nearly three years as a POW in Korea.
Ousley will turn 90-years-old on May 6 and has accumulated some reflections on his life that paint a picture of a man who lived the American Dream in the middle of the 20th Century.
Ousley was born in Oklahoma City in 1935, and was quickly adopted by a poor, but loving family. When he was a young child, the family moved around Oklahoma a lot, his father, a WWI veteran, working at various jobs.
Ousley said he doesn't remember much about the Great Depression itself, but he does remember the Dust Bowl in Oklahoma where large dust storms would sweep across the American West.
"It would get so dark you could hardly see," he recalled.
KOREA AND POW CAMP
After finishing high school, Ousley joined the military. In 1950, his division was sent to Korea.
"I got there on the 19th of August 1950 and there wasn’t much left of Korea," he wrote in one of his collections of life stories. "After being involved in several battles, we moved north after MacArthur’s Inchon landing. He told us we would be home for Christmas, but he decided that we would go into North Korea and that was a mistake, because the Chinese Communists entered the war. The 2nd Division was almost wiped out and I was among those captured Dec. 1, 1950."
Ousley was captured after he and some other soldiers got caught during a firefight with the Chinese and North Koreans. He carried a wounded soldier for a while on his back in an effort to save the man's life. Ousley was also wounded from a piece of shrapnel in his face.
"We came upon a GI that had been hit by a grenade," he said in a talk he gives to groups. "We stopped to help him. When we would touch him, he would scream and another concussion grenade would come in on us. He told us to go on and leave him, because he didn’t think he could make it. I was carrying the assistant gunner on my back and still trying to make our way southward. We came upon a squad of GIs and the major in the group wanted to know if anyone had a wrist compass. I told him I had one and gave it to him. He said he would get us out of there (famous last words). We had not gone far when we encountered the Chinese soldiers. I tried to fire my carbine, but it would not fire. The major recognized the situation we were in and asked us if we wanted to surrender. The thought had never crossed my mind, but I knew we were surrounded and could not get out. So, we surrendered. The Chinese soldiers had us throw our weapons down and hold up our hands. They went for our watches and rings."
Ousley and the other captured Americans were marched in the cold at night and had very little food to eat. By Christmas, the group came to a place known as Death Valley.
"We marched for several days and on the night of December 25, 1950, we arrived at what we called Death Valley. The natives had been moved out of the village and we occupied their homes. We sang Christmas carols most of the night."
Ousley and some other soldiers were later marched to another POW camp where the conditions were a little better. But it wasn't until May 1951, six months after his capture, that he was able to take off his clothes and take a bath.
"The Yalu river finally thawed out enough that we could strip off our clothes and take a bath. That was when I first saw how skinny I was."
Although his feet hurt with ingrown toenails, one of Ousley's jobs was to help bury the dead from the camp.
"The ground was hard rock and we could only get a hole about 2 feet deep to bury the guys in. Once, we put 5 in one hole. We would put the rice bag over them, throw in what dirt we could and say a few words or a prayer before leaving. We had no idea who we were burying."
Ousley spent nearly three years as a POW before being released. He was taken to a staging area where he had to wait his turn to be turned over to American forces.
"Each evening they would announce the names of those that would be turned over the next day. The best way you could tell whether you were next or not would be that they would give you a haircut. So, on August 23, 1953, I was turned over to the U.S. authorities after 996 days of captivity."
BACK HOME
After returning to Oklahoma following his release, Ousley attended the University of Oklahoma where he got a degree in geology. He was soon married and working in Kansas as an engineer evaluating natural gas wells.
Over his career, he moved to various communities in Kansas and Colorado for engineering work, retiring in Colorado Springs in 1995. After that, he and his wife, Edie, moved to Washington state for a while to be near his children.
In 1996, he found his birth mother in Arizona and discovered he had two half-brothers and a half-sister. He was able to connect with that part of his missing family.
In 2001, the Ousleys moved to Thomasville, Ga. to be closer to their children, who had moved to Florida. After his son later moved to North Carolina, he and Edie moved to Deaton Creek in Hoschton to be between the two children so they could visit both.
Ousley's hobbies have been genealogy, an interest sparked by his search for this birth mother. He also enjoys astronomy and has a keen interest in history.
He is a member of the Military Support Club in Deaton Creek, a member of the DAV, American Legion and the American Ex-Prisoners of War.
