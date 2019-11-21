Hoschton plans its Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 14 at 9 a.m.
Tickets are $10 each and include breakfast, crafts and a visit with Santa.
Only 50 tickets will be sold.
For more information or to buy tickets, contact Hoschton City Hall at 706-654-3034.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.