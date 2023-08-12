A sixth grade student at Hebron Christian Academy and Hoschton resident has been selected by the American Heart Association to serve as a volunteer local Youth Heart Ambassador for the 2023-24 school year. Caitlyn will work closely with the American Heart Association’s in-school programs, Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge to champion other children to establish healthy habits to better mental and physical well-being.

The American Heart Association accepted nominations from young people who have been affected by heart disease or stroke either through a personal diagnosis, diagnosis of a loved one or has made a personal lifestyle change, to serve in the Youth Heart Ambassador role. Caitlyn was born with a congenital heart defect known as tetralogy of fallot and underwent open heart surgery at just 10 weeks old. Today, she is a thriving student who enjoys playing golf, swimming and playing the piano.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.