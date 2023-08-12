A sixth grade student at Hebron Christian Academy and Hoschton resident has been selected by the American Heart Association to serve as a volunteer local Youth Heart Ambassador for the 2023-24 school year. Caitlyn will work closely with the American Heart Association’s in-school programs, Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge to champion other children to establish healthy habits to better mental and physical well-being.
The American Heart Association accepted nominations from young people who have been affected by heart disease or stroke either through a personal diagnosis, diagnosis of a loved one or has made a personal lifestyle change, to serve in the Youth Heart Ambassador role. Caitlyn was born with a congenital heart defect known as tetralogy of fallot and underwent open heart surgery at just 10 weeks old. Today, she is a thriving student who enjoys playing golf, swimming and playing the piano.
“By sharing my story and encouraging others to support the Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge, more technology can be created to help other kids who have heart conditions just like mine,” Caitlyn said.
The Youth Heart Ambassadors serve a one-year commitment as a volunteer of the American Heart Association. The position gives youth a voice to encourage, advocate and underscore the need for to raise critical funding as they share the impact cardiovascular disease has had on their life. Caitlyn is one of five local Youth Heart Ambassadors in the State of Georgia.
“It’s incredible to see our local youth use their voice and share their heart journey with others,” said Scott Webb, board chairman of the American Heart Association in metro Atlanta. “Caitlyn has such an inspiring story and we’re excited to see the impact it with have on the youth in our community.”
Rooted in physical activity, Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge are service-learning programs that teach students how to improve their overall health while doing good for the health of others. Through interactive curriculums and various online challenges, participating students get active while raising funds and awareness for congenital heart defects, nutrition security, CPR training, mental well-being and more. These collective efforts help further the American Heart Association’s mission to "be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives."
Schools interested in participating in either Kids Heart Challenge or American Heart Challenge receive expanded curriculum resources for both classrooms and in-home learning environments can register now for next school year. To learn more about school programs, visit www.www.heart.org/getstarted. More information can be found online at heart.org/youthambassadors.
