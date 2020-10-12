Hoschton plans its fall festival on Oct. 16-18.
There will be over 160 craft and food vendors, a kids zone, live entertainment throughout the festival, a 5K run, Dixie Dock Dogs show, a car show and a barbecue competition.
Parking is free and a shuttle is available.
The parade will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m.
See updates on the city’s website or on the Hoschton Fall Festival Facebook page.
