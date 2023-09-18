The City of Hoschton will host a Friday, Oct. 27 trunk or treat on City Square from 6-9 p.m.
According to organizers, children will go from car to car and from business to business, collecting treats from decorated trucks and storefronts. The event will include fire pits and food trucks.
