It was a small and humble celebration for such a big occasion as Connie Hakes Warren’s friends and family rallied together to celebrate her 100th birthday on the patio at her Hoschton home tucked away in Southampton Falls, where she lives with her son and daughter-in-law.
As the family had to forfeit their Thanksgiving and Christmas reunions as the pandemic continues, they said nothing would stop them from celebrating this very special day.
“We have all been vaccinated for COVID-19 so we are praying that we will be safe,” said Warren’s daughter, Wanda Green.
“I’m very happy to see my family,” said Connie Warren. “I haven’t seen them in months.”
Though Warren knew her birthday celebration would be a little different from years past, there were still a few surprises. She received many bouquets of flowers and a basket full of cards from her loved ones stopping by to wish her a happy day and to enjoy a slice of cake and some punch.
“I can hardly believe I reached 100,” she said.
Warren was born in Mississippi on March 21, 1921, and is the youngest of her of six siblings. She attended Sunflower College in Mississippi which is currently known as Mississippi Delta Community College. After obtaining her general Bachelor of Arts degree she managed the office of the Sharkey County rationing board during WWII where tires, gasoline and food were the main items rationed.
It was during this time when she met James Warren who later became her husband. Mr. Warren was stationed in Greenville Mississippi in the United States Army Air Corps where she began working at the base shortly after her friend introduced the two. The couple married on July 8, 1944, and continued their life in Mississippi until James was discharged.
The couple eventually moved to Atlanta where they raised their seven children and operated “Connie’s Children’s Shop” a clothing store for children.
Among her many occupations, Connie taught the children’s and teens Sunday school class at Oakland City Baptist Church in Atlanta where James also served as a deacon.
She retired in 1992 at 71 years old from bookkeeping at her local drugstore.
James passed away in 2009. Shortly after his passing, Connie, moved in with her son and daughter-in-law, where she resides today.
Among the many memories that Connie shared with guests during her celebration included the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927, which she referred to as one of her scariest childhood memories.
“It flooded our home and we all climbed out the second story bedroom window to be rescued by boat,” she said.
When asked what her secret is to a long healthy life, she replied “I have no idea, I wasn’t expecting it,” but she feels blessed to still be able to see to read her Bible every day and to be able to walk.
“I pray that everyone here that the heavenly father would help everyone of us to live our lives in a way that is pleasing to him,” she said.
