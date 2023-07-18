Hoschton resident Brittany Romig Caison was named to the University of Georgia Alumni Association’s ‘40 Under 40’ class for 2023.
Caison, who earned an engineering degree from UGA in 2010 and a master’s degree in 2016, is the vice president of marketing, member services and governmental affairs for Jackson EMC.
According to a UGA College of Engineering press release, Caison has worked for Jackson EMC since 2011, starting as a mechanical engineer. After receiving her MBA from UGA, she was promoted to vice president of strategic planning and analytics in 2016 before moving into her current role in 2022.
Her accolades include the University of Georgia’s R.H. Driftmier Achievement Award for the Highest Academic Achievement in Agricultural Engineering in 2011. She was also selected to the advisory board for the UGA College of Engineering and the industrial advisory board for the School of Environmental, Civil, Agricultural, and Mechanical Engineering.
The press release noted that her research and advocacy efforts during her company’s evaluation of parental leave led to the board of directors approving benefits to support new mothers and fathers during pregnancy and postpartum.
