UGA logo

Hoschton resident Brittany Romig Caison was named to the University of Georgia Alumni Association’s ‘40 Under 40’ class for 2023.

Caison, who earned an engineering degree from UGA in 2010 and a master’s degree in 2016, is the vice president of marketing, member services and governmental affairs for Jackson EMC.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.