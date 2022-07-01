The Hoschton Women’s Civic Club will meet July 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hoschton Depot.
Shawn Adams of the Hoschton Downtown Development Authority will be the guest speaker.
He will review the history of the Hoschton Charrette, highlight its proposals and discuss plans for implementing those proposals.
“The community is invited to join us for this exciting program,” organizers said.
