The Hoschton Women’s Civic Club will hold its regular meeting Oct. 24 at the Hoschton train depot located at 4272 Hwy. 53.
Refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 10:20 pm
