Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) recently became the only hospice provider in the region to receive the 2021 Hospice Honors Elite award.
“I would like to credit the entire Hospice team’s passion for excellence and deep interdependence, because we would not be able to achieve this award without them,” said Susan Bennett, executive director for hospice of NGMC. “It is a privilege to work with such a dedicated team focused on improving the health of our community in all that we do.”
For more than 35 years, Hospice of NGMC has offered a range of services to help improve patients’ quality of life, including advance care planning, grief support, veteran support, in-home palliative care and other complementary services. Services concentrate on the patient and family to provide excellent care and improve the quality of life.
For more information, visit www.nghs.com/hospice or calling 770-219-8888.
