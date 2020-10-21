The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia (HSNEGA) will hold its All Howls Eve Adoption Event on Friday, Oct. 30, from 5-7 p.m. at the HSNEGA Adoption Center.
The adoption center is located at 845 W Ridge Rd., Gainesville.
Adoption fees for adult dogs and cats will be discounted. There will also be "Halloween fun for the whole family, pets included."
Halloween festivities include pumpkin making crafts and trick or treating for kids and pets. Food vendors include Pico’s Hot Dogs.
Social distancing will be enforced, hand sanitizing stations will be available and a face mask is required while attending the event. Halloween masks are encouraged.
This event will be held rain or shine.
For more information, visit HSNEGA.org/events/all-howls-eve.
