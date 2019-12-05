The Humane Society of Jackson County is in need of cat and dog food for its "Bountiful Bowls" program.
Bountiful Bowls provides pet food to families who are having hardships, enabling them to keep their pets. The program also helps provide food for pet foster families.
"The society's administrative offices were flooded (again) which has compounded the issue," according to a news release.
HSJC recently set-up a quick collection site at Infinity Floating and two barrels of food were collected. The owners of Infinity offered to continue the collection through Dec. 31.
Organizers are also setting up a "pop-up" vendor sale (for local artisans and small business owners) in the lobby of Infinity on Sunday, December 8, from 12-4 p.m. Additionally, a Doterra Make-and-Take area for kids (including pet friendly treats) will be set up from 12-4 p.m. with each project costing $5.
Table fees and proceeds will benefit the Humane Society.
Infinity Floating is located at 32 Johnson Dr., Braselton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.