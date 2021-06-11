The Christian-Davis Healthy Pet Clinic at the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia plans its Express Summer Vaccination Special event, taking place on Wednesday, June 16, and Friday, June 18. For two days only, the clinic will offer all of its vaccinations for only $10 each, a savings of $2 per vaccine.
Additionally, clients who participate in the special will receive free flea and tick medication while supplies last.
Regular clinic services will not be available on dates that the special occurs.
Excluding the dates the special will run, The Healthy Pet Clinic will remain closed throughout the week to accommodate for team training.
For more information, visit the clinic’s website at HSNEGA.org/wellness-clinic.
