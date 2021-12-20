Submitted
Kolter Homes recently hosted its inaugural Cresswind Cup, bringing together over 200 pickleball players from seven Cresswind and Kolter communities across four states.
This team event featured more than 400 matches of competition hosted at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes in Hoschton.
In a team format, points were awarded for each match win across six different divisions. The team with the most total points was named the overall champion, and this year’s winning team was PGA Village Verano from Port St. Lucie, Florida. As the overall team champion, PGA Village Verano will now display the Cresswind Cup trophy in its community clubhouse until next year’s competition.
In addition to the overall team champion, the six community division winners from the seven competing communities across Georgia, Florida, North and South Carolina were:
•Women’s Doubles 2.5/3.0 – PGA Village Verano in Port St. Lucie, Florida
•Women’s Doubles 3.5/4.0 – Cresswind at Victoria Gardens in DeLand, Florida
•Men’ Doubles 2.5/3.0 – PGA Village Verano in Port St. Lucie, Florida
•Men’s Doubles 3.5/4.0 – Cresswind Charleston in Summerville, South Carolina
•Mixed Doubles 2.5/3.0 – Cresswind at Lake Lanier in Gainesville, Georgia
•Mixed Doubles 3.5/4.0 – PGA Village Verano in Port St. Lucie, Florida
“The great thing about this is the fact that we can bring these Cresswind and Kolter communities together for friendly competition in a social setting and that really encompasses what our lifestyle program is all about with fitness, relationships, education and entertainment,” Mark LaClaire, director of lifestyle for Kolter Homes, said. “It’s such an amazing way to incorporate everything Cresswind is about, and it was great seeing residents from different states meeting, creating connections and even planning to get together at one another’s communities for more fun in the future.”
Currently, 21 of the more than 40 planned pickleball courts are completed at the Cresswind Georgia Pickleball Center, as well as the “Eagle’s Nest” spectators pavilion for easy viewing. Serving as the community’s signature, the Cresswind Pickleball Center is estimated to be the largest private pickleball complex in Georgia and one of the largest in the Southeast.
“The courts are beautiful, the layout is great and when you build the additional courts, it’ll be an even more amazing place for tournaments,” Cresswind Charleston team captain and resident Steve DiPinto said. “The layout here is so great because it encourages each level to play their best even if they can’t win the cup as a team. It creates great camaraderie to do well and possibly bring the banner back to their community and that’s what makes it so exciting and competitive – in a fun way.”
Played in a round-robin format, matches were managed by Florida-based 3D Pickleball.
“We’ve been doing them for four years, and this one was the largest and most organized,” Dominic Catalano, tournament director and lead instructor at 3D Pickleball, said. “It made it a pleasure to run, and we’re looking forward to continuing this in 2022.”
“When these people take back the excitement from this event, next year will be even bigger and more competitive,” Nova Grande, director of marketing at 3D Pickleball, said.
See Cresswind Cup event photos at https://bit.ly/2XvEHhI.
