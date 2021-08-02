Jackson County 4-H held several day camps and summer programs for youth to participate in covering topics including science, engineering, agriculture, environment, weather, technology, food safety, cooking skills and critical thinking.
“Our goal was to fill the summer with an exciting blend of fun and hands-on learning” says 4-H agent April Edwards.
The first event of the summer was STEM Camp. 4-H Educator Jonathan Page and AmeriCorps VISTA Chester McLocklin focused on the science of flight and rockets, guiding youth through a series of activities; hands-on builds; and lessons to learn about the forces of flight, how rockets work and what it takes to plan, build and launch a mission to Mars and back. The youth gained a new perspective on the science and engineering skills needed to leave the Earth behind and journey into space.
STEM Camp was followed by the Cooking Challenge Camp. Created as a means of teaching youth important kitchen and food safety skills, the camp also worked to teach youth how to properly follow a recipe and cook foods that do not require a microwave. Led by teen leader Skylar Byrum the youth prepared a set of unique dishes using a wide variety of ingredients and skills. Formatted to replicate popular reality cooking shows each day, youth were challenged to answer food trivia questions and gain help or handicap one of their competitors, figure out a means of utilizing mystery ingredients for their recipes, and on the final day “nail” a replicate of a cookie, a sunflower cupcake and lamb themed cake.
The final week-long camp was Ag-Venture Camp. Conducted in partnership with Barrow County 4-H, Ag-Venture participants learned about local agriculture through a series of farm visits. Farms visited included Sunny Hill Farm, 7G’s Farm, Pittman Family Farm and Edwards Family Farm. At each location, youth learned about various crops, pollinators, forestry and livestock (cattle, goats, and sheep). Youth also were able to visit the Jackson County Agriculture Facility where they had a demonstration about hogs from employee Gabe Carter and chickens from Barrow County 4-H Agent Wanda McLocklin. Youth also learned about wildlife ecosystems during a visit to Fort Yargo State Park and did some geocaching during a hike led by Jackson County Master Gardener Brandy Pethel.
The week of June 29–July 2 saw Jackson County 4th, 5th and 6th graders traveling to Cloverleaf Camp at Rock Eagle 4-H Center. Cloverleaf camp is one of the most popular events on the 4-H calendar. Youth spend a week away from home having fun while canoeing, swimming, hiking and taking part in a wide assortment of games and activities directed by collegiate 4-H members who spend the summer as camp counselors at the center. Rock Eagle is named after an ancient Native American archaeological site nearby, and the summer camp has a Native American theme with youth divided among the three Rock Eagle tribes (Muskogee, Cherokee and Shawnee) to engage in a friendly competition to win the Rock Eagle Tribal Shield at the end of the week.
Cloverleaf Camp was followed by series of small one-day programs led by Educator Jonathan Page along with teen leaders Emily Edwards and Caroline Phillips.
"Water education is fast becoming a critical issue in many communities as greater emphasis is placed on water conservation and care," said Page. "As part of this 4-H held 4-H20 on July 7, a water education program to help youth learn about water resources, conservation, care and clean-up. One of the most critical points of the program was the emphasis on how water resources are shared by all members of a community which includes local plants and wildlife, and we must all do our part to take care of this precious resource."
4-H20 was followed by a unique program, The Great 4-H Escape. This day challenged youth to see which team can escape both custom designed escape rooms (one spy themed and the other a science lab theme) at the 4-H office quickest. The prize: Each team member gets to dump a bowl of water on 4-H Educator Jonathan Page.
“It was a refreshing moment on a hot day,” he remarked afterwards.
In addition to the escape rooms youth were challenged in a murder mystery and several teamwork themed board games. The following day, a group of 4-H members took part in the Photography 101 class learning more about the art of photography, careers, proper methods and angles, photo editing and more. The class took a field trip to Lamar Murphy Park and Hurricane Shoals Park to complete a photo scavenger hunt testing their new skills.
The final event of the summer was held at Wahsega 4-H Center near Dahlonega on July 19. A rustic and mountain-themed camp, Wahsega is designed to teach students about forest and stream ecosystems and is home to a wide variety of wildlife. During Jackson County’s visit the 4-H’ers met some interesting reptiles native to Georgia in the herpetology lab including corn snakes and box turtles, searched for a wide variety of critters in the stream running through the middle of the center during the stream ecology class, and challenged themselves to conquer the Wahsega climbing wall on the high ropes course.
"With Wahsega in the rear-view mirror, Jackson County 4-H looks forward to the upcoming school year and many more exciting adventures," said Page.
Jackson County 4-H is part of the University of Georgia Extension Service which is located at 255 Curtis H. Spence Dr. in Jefferson. For more information about the Jackson County 4-H Club and its programs contact 4-H Extension Agent April Edwards (apriledwards@uga.edu) and 4-H Educator Jonathan Page (jspage@uga.edu) at 706-367-6344.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.