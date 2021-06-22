After a year of quiet venues and virtual activities, the buildings and cabins of Rock Eagle 4-H Center once again heard the voices of 4-H members put their knowledge to the test at District Project Achievement.
DPA is the culmination of a year of recording activities, building a portfolio and creating a presentation complete with props and visuals. 4-H members who compete at DPA select a category to compete in from a list of more than 50 choices. They then compile a portfolio of all activities and projects from the calendar year complete with pictures and submit it in early December.
The portfolio is a sort of resume, which demonstrates the 4-H’ers activities and their ability to be in that category and constitutes a portion of their final score, organizers said. After a portfolio is submitted, members have until early March to put together their presentation for competition. Most presentations involve a written speech, posters or slide show and props. A handful are performances or cooking demonstrations.
Normally held at the beginning of March, the 2021 competition had been delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions until June 12. Jackson County had seven competitors attend the 2021 contest:
- Coleman Rudisill, 7th grade, first place junior history project with his presentation on American Civil War hero William B. Cushing.
- Caleb Rudisill, 9th grade, senior public speaking project.
- Skylar Byrum, 10th grade, festive foods for health project.
- Desirae Whitaker, 11th grade, safety project.
- Caroline Phillips, 11th grade, first place in target sports with her presentation “The Inclusivity of Archery."
- Rayann Mitsdarff, 11th grade, first place in performing arts – general with her flag line routine in performing arts.
- Emily Edwards, 12th grade, third place in workforce preparation and career development with her presentation on teachers.
Caroline Phillips and Rayann Mitsdarff will be delegates to the state-level competition known as State 4-H Congress, which will take place in late-July in Atlanta.
At State Congress the high school 4-H members will compete for the title of Master 4-H’er.
Coleman Rudisill, Caleb Rudisill, Caroline Phillips and Emily Edwards also placed second as a team for Outstanding COVID-19 Related Activity led by a team of 4-H’ers. The 4-H’ers had worked together to create a series of videos for use with 4-H Club meetings as the 4-H News Network and had also filmed several activity videos to enhance virtual programming.
Jackson County 4-H is part of the University of Georgia Extension Service which is located at 255 Curtis H. Spence Dr. in Jefferson. For more information about the Jackson County 4-H Club and its programs, contact 4-H Extension Agent April Edwards at apriledwards@uga.edu and 4-H Educator Jonathan Page at jspage@uga.edu and at 706-367-6344.
