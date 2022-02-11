Jackson County 4-H had a team of 21 members attend the State 4-H Indoor Archery Match at the Georgia National Fair Grounds in Perry on January 22.
Archery is one of the several Project S.A.F.E. (Shooting Awareness, Fun and Education) teams in Jackson County 4-H.
S.A.F.E. programs provide youth with a place to safely learn and practice with firearms and archery bows. The Jackson County 4-H Archery team is led by certified coaching staff Mark Gipson, Ron Whaley and Tim Lockman.. 4-H Archery team members can choose to use a compound or a recurve bow for the competition season.
Members participating in the state indoor match are:
- Cloverleafs (4th–6th grades) – Ella Gipson, Aiden Welch, Evan Reed, Marigold Groves, Ashton Britt and Chelsea Satterfield.
- Juniors (7th-8th grades) – Brooke Lockman, Gavin Gipson, Gavin Jones and Erik Kirchmann.
- Seniors (9th-12th grades) – Desirae Whitaker, Ellie Groves, Zahara Groves, Sophia Satterfield, Shelby Balkom, Laura Harvey, Jackson Whaley, Mason Chambers, Kyle Slaby, Brittan Puckett, Mitchell Wilson and Wyatt Dyer.
Member Gavin Gipson placed first in the junior male compound division with a score of 302.
The State Indoor Match is one of a series of competitions the team participates in leading up to the State Target Challenge match at Rock Eagle on April 30.
For more information about Jackson County 4-H and its programs contact the Jackson County Extension Office at 706-367-6344. Jackson County 4-H is led by County 4-H Agent April Edwards (apriledwards@uga.edu) and 4-H Educator Jonathan Page (jspage@uga.edu). Jackson County 4-H is located at the offices of the University of Georgia Extension Service at 255 Curtis H. Spence Dr. in Jefferson.
