Jackson County 4-H’ers recently took part in 4-H Day at the Capitol.
This event encourages members to learn more about the state government and its role in their daily lives.
Jackson County 4-H’ers Caroline Phillips, Christa Hillstrand, Desirae Whitaker, Skylar Byrum, Rishav Rajbhandari, Coleman Rudisil, 4-H Educator Jonathan Page and Extension Agent Greg Pittman met with Jackson County’s state legislators. Those include Senators Frank Ginn and Bo Hatchett, and Representatives Tommy Bennett and Houston Gaines.
The group also met Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The 4-H’ers were treated to a behind-the-scenes tour of the governor’s office by Policy Advisor Reagan Coile.
4-H Day at the Capitol was attended by more than 300 4-H members from across Georgia and featured a luncheon with legislators with remarks given by Governor Brian Kemp.
