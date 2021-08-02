Jackson County 4-H members recently attended State 4-H Congress. The final event in the Georgia 4-H calendar, State 4-H Congress is the “must go-to event” for many members.
In the conference rooms of the Crowne Plaza Ravinia, high school members put their months of preparation on the line during their performances and presentations. It is, for many, their one shot at the coveted title of Master 4-H member by placing first in their project category, said 4-H educator Jonathan Page.
Jackson County 4-H agent April Edwards attended State Congress July 20-23 with senior members Caroline Phillips and Rayann Mitsdarffer competing in the project areas of target sports and performing arts-general, respectively.
Phillips’ presentation was on the benefits and skills involved with archery, while Mitsdarffer performed a flag line routine to the tune of “I’m a Believer” by The Monkees.
Phillips was also one of eight finalists competing in the Georgia 4-H Leadership in Action (LIA) program. LIA competitors go through an intensive application and interview process. Each district selects two finalists to send to State Congress where another round of interviews is conducted in addition to a multimedia display of the individual projects being presented during the leadership banquet. Leadership in Action challenges youth to take on a leadership role in the creation, promotion and execution of a service project in their community. Phillips’ project focused on a school supply drive for foster children with support from local Department of Family and Children Services social workers. Through her efforts, Phillips’ LIA project gathered enough supplies to prepare 10 foster children for the upcoming school year.
For the 2021 State Congress, Mitsdarffer placed second in the performing arts-general project, an intense and crowded field to stand out in.
Phillips was named a Master 4-H’er after placing first in the target sports project.
“Becoming a Master 4-Her is the highest status you can achieve in 4-H, and I went into State Congress with high hopes of earning that status,” said Phillips. “Despite these hopes I was still shocked to actually Master, when my name was called alongside first place, the moment didn't feel real, and I immediately started crying. It is so gratifying to know that all my hard work and determination not only this past year, but throughout my 4-H career, has resulted in me becoming a Master 4-Her."
Jackson County 4-H is part of the University of Georgia Extension Service which is located at 255 Curtis H. Spence Dr. in Jefferson. For more information about the Jackson County 4-H Club and its programs, contact 4-H Extension Agent April Edwards (apriledwards@uga.edu) and 4-H Educator Jonathan Page (jspage@uga.edu) at 706-367-6344.
