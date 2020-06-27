The Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its photo contest. The deadline in July 15.
"Although we have received many terrific photos of our diverse county, we know there are photographers who are ready to submit a photo that will tell Jackson County’s story through pictures," organizers said.
Photos can be of things to do, places to visit, hidden treasures – anything that is unique, memorable, historic or scenic. They will be featured on the Chamber's new website and the photographer will be credited for the picture.
To enter, upload your photo with written copy explaining the location to woobox.com/vyye5x.
Specifications include:
•Digital and at least 1920 px wide (300dpi).
•Unedited photos preferred.
•Do not use photos that include the names of individuals.
•Do not include logos or copyrighted material.
•Submissions should include where the photo was taken and the photographer’s name.
•You must agree to give the Chamber of Commerce full license for its use on our Tour Jackson County website.
Winners will be selected by a panel of judges. First place will receive a $100 gift card to Tanger Outlets; second place receives a $75 gift card; third place receives a $50 gift card.
